Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 114,970 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,970 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

