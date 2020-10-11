Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 32.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

