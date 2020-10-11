Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $415,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 621,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 202,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.00. 4,774,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,233,820. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,898,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,173 shares of company stock worth $53,728,083. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

