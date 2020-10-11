Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 564,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,910,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

