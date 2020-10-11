Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 209,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,518. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

