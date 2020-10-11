Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 958 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 106.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of UDN opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

