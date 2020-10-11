iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. iRobot traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 2864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

