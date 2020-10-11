iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 6.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 2,124,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

