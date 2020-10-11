iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,506 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.12.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.