iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.08. 261,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $183.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

