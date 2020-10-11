iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.01. 720,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,088. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

