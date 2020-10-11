iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 19th

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $189.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

