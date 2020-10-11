Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.75-7.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.75-7.95 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

