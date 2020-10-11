Jonathan Shearman Buys 23,571 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) insider Jonathan Shearman acquired 23,571 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,749.55 ($32,339.67).

Trifast stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 million and a PE ratio of -535.00.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.72).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

