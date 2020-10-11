JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

KBH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

