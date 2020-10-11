JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,245,000 after purchasing an additional 767,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,136,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,646,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 198,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,934,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JAGG remained flat at $$27.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $28.44.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.