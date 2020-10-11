JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.78 during trading hours on Friday. 2,123,192 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

