KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. KB Home traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 7425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

