Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25,603.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $152.49. 1,221,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

