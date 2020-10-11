Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,059. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.28. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

