Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 145.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

