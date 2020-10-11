Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost despite seeing a decline in year-over-year earnings and sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. During the quarter, earnings beat the consensus mark by a wide margin. Though sales were marred by continued hurdles in the foodservice channel, the company’s retail business remained strong. Retail volumes were backed by increased demand due to the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption. Also, the company’s shipment data for the second quarter (till the week ended Sep 25) is decent. However, soft demand for frozen potato products in the away-from-home channel due to restrictions on restaurants and other foodservice operations was a headwind in the Global and Foodservice segments. Also, elevated pandemic-related costs are likely to linger.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after acquiring an additional 297,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

