Liberty Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the average volume of 1,159 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

