Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle Sells 5,750,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 694.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 218,812 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

