Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

LMT stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.93. 675,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

