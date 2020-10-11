Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Materialise by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 278,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

