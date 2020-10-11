Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Up 15.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price traded up 15.5% on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $51.37. 459,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 235,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MATX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 47.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

