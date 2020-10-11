Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,715 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. 7,248,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

