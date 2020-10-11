Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MED has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.50.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.99. 132,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.