MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $14.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.97.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 5,205,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,918. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

