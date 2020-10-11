Mike Wells Purchases 16 Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,159 ($15.14) per share, with a total value of £185.44 ($242.31).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.20) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.37. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Prudential plc (PRU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 462.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.36 ($18.23).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

