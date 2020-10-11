Mizuho Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $31.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,363. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 185.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.