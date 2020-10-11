Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £149.58 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.72) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.45).

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew King acquired 10 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of £146 ($190.77).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.66) on Friday. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a €0.49 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

