National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 581,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.49 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 857,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

