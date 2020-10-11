New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.20.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.