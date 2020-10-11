Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Noble Midstream Partners traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 636,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 731,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,718,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 882,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 514,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

