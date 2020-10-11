NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,672,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.51.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.