Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,150. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.