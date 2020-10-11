Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,502. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

