Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLMR. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,925. Palomar has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $50,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

