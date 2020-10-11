PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,348. The stock has a market cap of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

