PBF Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 33,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,394 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

