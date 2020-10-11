Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,423 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,282,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 95,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,721. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.