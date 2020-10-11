Piper Sandler Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $16.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 854,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

