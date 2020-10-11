Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,075.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.