Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

