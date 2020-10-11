Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Medifast Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Medifast stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.13. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.