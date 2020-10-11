RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 238,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.74. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

