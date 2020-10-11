Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

BXS stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

