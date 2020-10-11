RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. RMG Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of RMG Acquisition worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other RMG Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 731,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,732 over the last three months.

Shares of RMG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,954. RMG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50.

RMG Acquisition

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

